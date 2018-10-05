What’s open and closed for Saskatoon civic services on Thanksgiving Day

Here’s a rundown of which Saskatoon civic services and facilities are open and closed, or have modified hours on Thanksgiving Day, Monday, Oct. 8.

City Hall: Closed.

Pay parking stations: No payment required, however vehicles must be moved within the posted time limits.

Municipal impound lot: No vehicles will be released to the public.

Landfill: Open between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Garbage, yard & food waste as well as recycling collection: Collection takes place as scheduled.

Compost depots: Open with regular hours.

Saskatoon Public Library: All branches closed.

Civic Conservatory: Closed for renovations.

Remai Modern: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saskatoon Transit: Will operate with holiday service on Oct. 8.

Access Transit: Operating with holiday service on Oct. 8. Trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures and customers are reminded that subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: Open regular hours – zoo from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the park from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Holiday Park, Silverwood and Wildwood golf courses: Regular hours of operation – weather permitting.

Cosmo Civic Centre: Closed

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre: Open 12 noon to 9 p.m. All fitness classes cancelled.

Lakewood Civic Centre: Open 12 noon to 9 p.m. All fitness classes cancelled.

Lawson Civic Centre: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All fitness classes cancelled.

Saskatoon Field House: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – all fitness classes and child minding are cancelled. Holiday fitness class from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Shaw Centre: Open 12 noon to 9 p.m. – all fitness classes and child minding are cancelled.

Terry Fox Track: Closed.

For more information on operating hours and programs, contact leisure services.