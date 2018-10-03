Edmonton columnist Paula Simons appointed Senator

On Wednesday, three new senators were announced and one of them is long-time Edmonton Journal columnist Paula Simons.

She found out officially just two days earlier.

“I got the phone call from the prime minister on Monday,” Simons told Global News. “That was surreal.

“I’m still kind of shaking… I’ve been a journalist my entire adult life — for 30 years — and thinking of myself as anything other than a journalist is taking a moment.”

Still, she said she was “cheered” that so far Wednesday morning the reaction — from all sides of the political spectrum — has been positive.

Yeah. So I guess I can tell you now. A personal note. https://t.co/qSpI7ecpln — Paula Simons (@Paulatics) October 3, 2018

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the Governor General had appointed two other independent senators to fill vacancies left in the Senate.

Patti LaBouncane-Benson, also from Alberta; and Peter Boehm from Ontario were also selected.

LaBoucane-Benson is described as a “proud Métis who has dedicated her life to helping Indigenous families.”

Boehm has had an extensive career in the foreign service and most recently served as deputy minister for the G7 Summit and personal representative of the prime minister, the PM’s office said in a news release.

Simons is an award-winning journalist and author, based in Edmonton, who has covered everything from international trade and mental health to Alberta history.

She said someone she respected asked her to consider applying for the Senate seat.

“My first reaction was to laugh out loud… But then I started talking to people and thought, ‘I guess I could apply.'”

Then, Simons said, as the process advanced and became more feasible, she had to wrap her mind around the fact that it might actually happen.

“I felt like the dog that chased the car and actually caught it,” she said with a chuckle.

Simons vows to stay as open-minded as possible in her new position. She’ll continue calling Edmonton home and will fly to Ottawa when needed.

“I’m very excited,” she said, “to advocate for Edmonton and Alberta.

“I’ve spent my whole career as a columnist critiquing government and government policy and I’ll continue doing that.”

She hopes the trust she’s gained from her readers will be affirmed in this new responsibility.

Another goal? “Working hard to keep the Senate relevant for the 21st Century.”

Congratulations to two remarkable Albertans who have been named to @SenateCA today: @paulatics & @PALB2011. Alberta is lucky to now have these brilliant individuals as our Senators. Welcome and my very best wishes to you both! #yeg — Amarjeet Sohi (@SohiAmarjeet) October 3, 2018