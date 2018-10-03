3 Londoners charged after police seize nearly $40K in cocaine, cash, jewelry

Three Londoners are facing charges after police carried out search warrants on three homes and two vehicles on Tuesday.

The homes were on Singleton Avenue, Wonderland Road South, and Viscount Road.

According to police, officers seized 83 grams of cocaine valued at $8,300, 0.5 grams of shatter/resin valued at $50, roughly $10,000 in Canadian cash, and roughly $20,000 worth of jewelry.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged a 28-year-old London man with charges of drug possession and trafficking.

A 31-year-old man and 27-year-old woman, both of London, have been jointly charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.