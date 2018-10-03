Halifax council meetings to be held at Harbourfront Marriott until December

Halifax Regional Council is on the move.

Tuesday saw council pass a resolution to temporarily locate its meetings on Oct. 30, Nov. 13, Nov. 27 and Dec. 4 at the Harbourfront Marriott in downtown Halifax.

The temporary move will allow for the installation of new and updated technology in the Halifax council chamber and the municipality’s broadcast centre.

According to the report presented by council, the new technology — which includes HD cameras, new displays, a graphics package that will display names of speakers, motions and vote results — will improve the experience of viewers at home and attendees in the council chambers.

Council’s temporary move and the installation of the new technology is expected to cost $690,000, with each session at the Marriott budgeted to cost $18,000.

Kevin Arjoon, the Halifax Regional Municipality’s municipal clerk, told council on Tuesday that the upgrades are drastically needed, with the current technology installed in the chambers being described as “end of life.”

Any emergency meetings of Halifax Regional Council that may be held between Oct. 17 and Dec. 7, will take place in Halifax Hall at City Hall.

On the off chance that the renovations take longer than expected, regional council will meet at the Marriott on Dec. 11.