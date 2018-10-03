Johnny Depp claims Hollywood elite tried to bring him down, says he’s not a ‘violent man’

WARNING: This story contains explicit language

Johnny Depp claims that Hollywood has been trying to bring him down after the last three years of being in the media for his divorce, and he’s insisting it hurt to be considered “a violent man.”

In a new British GQ interview, Depp opened up about the backlash he’s had to deal with after his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, accused him of physically abusing her.

The 55-year-old actor told the magazine the last few years “felt like a perverse situation that was inflicted on me.”

READ MORE: Johnny Depp’s Notorious B.I.G. movie ‘City Of Lies’ shelved 1 month before release

He also spoke about the lawsuits from former managers and lawyers and stories about health and finances.

“Big money was being thrown about,” he told GQ. “People (were) suing me at every opportunity. I mean, it’s all so obvious. Listen, I know I was never going to be Cinderella — I know this and accept it — but it felt like within a very, very short period of time that suddenly this version … of Cinderella had been immediately turned into the beast. He’s Quasimodo.”

WATCH BELOW: The latest on Johnny Depp

He continued: “I could feel people look at me differently, because of the accusations towards you (sic). And then people start putting things in magazines: ‘He’s insane!’ ‘He needs to take a sanity test…’ You know, ludicrous stuff.”

READ MORE: Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard punched him ‘twice in the face’

“Ultimately, the truth will come out in all of this and I will be standing on the right side of the roaring rapids,” Depp said.

“I hope other people will be too. I know the truth and if I had to walk away from all of it today — the job, the career, all of it — and go toodle-oo (goodbye), then ﬁne,” the Pirates of the Caribbean actor admitted.

But it was the allegations he abused Heard that really upset him and he insisted he’s not a “violent man.”

READ MORE: Johnny Depp settles multi-million dollar lawsuit against ex-managers

“The thing that hurt me (most) is being presented as something that you’re really as far away from as you could possibly get (sic) … To harm someone you love? As a kind of bully? No, it didn’t (happen). It couldn’t even sound like me,” Depp said.

He never publicly addressed the alleged incident until now, because he felt it wasn’t worth getting “into a pissing contest with someone about.”

“Initially, I just kept my mouth shut … I knew it was going to stick on me and it would get weirder. Keep going, you know? Go nuts. I ain’t going to get into a pissing contest with someone about it. Spit out what you need to spit out and, you know, my attorneys will take care of the rest.”

READ MORE: Johnny Depp sued for allegedly punching location manager on movie set

In reference to his alleged attack on Heard in May 2016, he said, “She was at a party the next day. Her eye wasn’t closed. She had her hair over her eye, but you could see the eye wasn’t shut. Twenty-five feet away from her, how the f**k am I going to hit her? Which, by the way, is the last thing I would’ve done. I might look stupid, but I ain’t f**king stupid.”

WATCH BELOW: The latest on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Depp went on to claim that police couldn’t find any signs of abuse on Heard.

The 55-year-old Academy Award nominee said, “I mean, they spoke to the police, but the police saw nothing and they offered her an emergency medical technician. She said no. Police see nothing on her. Police see nothing broken in the place, no marks, and then they offer her an EMT to have a look at her and she says no and I don’t know if it was the next day or a couple of days later, but then there was a bruise. There was a red mark and then there was a brown bruise.”

Depp mentioned that he regrets the way it affected his children.

“How could someone, anyone, come out with something like that against someone, when there’s no truth to it whatsoever? I’m sure it wasn’t easy for my 14-year-old boy to go to school, you know what I mean? With people going, ‘Hey, look at this magazine, man. What, your dad beats up chicks or something?’ Why did he have to go through that? Why did my daughter have to go through that?” Depp shared.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp’s health in question after new photos surface online

He wondered why Heard came forward with the allegations of abuse and he also worried about how the public might perceive him.

“We probably shouldn’t be talking about this, but I am worried. I worry about the people that bought it and I worry about her. It’s just not right,” he explained.

When asked whether he gives thought to finding love again, Depp simply replied “No.”

READ MORE: Johnny Depp’s former bodyguards sue for unpaid wages, cite actor’s drug use and chaotic behaviour

Depp said what he really cares about is the truth.

“I will never stop fighting. I’ll never stop. They’d have to f**king shoot me. An episode like this takes time to get over. It’s a mourning for someone you thought was…”

“I want the truth. That’s really my biggest obsession in the world. It’s just the f**king truth,” Depp concluded.