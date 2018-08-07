Johnny Depp’s Notorious B.I.G. movie ‘City Of Lies’ shelved 1 month before release

Johnny Depp’s movie about the murder of Notorious B.I.G., City of Lies, has been pulled a month before its scheduled release date.

The movie was due out next month on Sept. 7 from Global Road Entertainment but is now undated according to Rolling Stone.

City of Lies is based on Randall Sullivan’s book, LAbyrinth: A Detective Investigates the Murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G., the Implication of Death Row Records’ Suge Knight, and the Origins of the Los Angeles Police Scandal.

In the movie, Depp plays LAPD detective Russell Poole who is most noted for investigating the murder of Notorious B.I.G. Forest Whitaker plays a journalist who is investigating the murders.

The decision to pull the movie from its release date comes one month after Gregg (Rocky) Brooks, a former location manager, sued Depp for allegedly punching him on the Los Angeles set of City of Lies.

Brooks said he was fired from the movie after refusing to sign a non-disclosure agreement that would have prevented him from suing the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

The amount of damages Brooks is seeking is undisclosed.

Depp is set to star in the upcoming movie, Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald, written by J.K. Rowling. The film is scheduled for a Nov. 16 release.