October 3, 2018 9:34 am

Doug Ford, Christine Elliot to make health care announcement

By Staff The Canadian Press

A sign directing visitors to the emergency department is shown at the Childrens Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Friday, May 15, 2015 in Ottawa.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement today.

He’s holding a news conference this afternoon with Health Minister Christine Elliott.

The government didn’t say what the announcement will be about, but the chair of the council on improving health care and ending hallway medicine will also be in attendance.

