Maple Leafs open NHL season against Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena

The NHL season kicks off tonight with one of the oldest rivalries in hockey: the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs.

John Tavares will make his regular-season debut in a Maple Leafs jersey as Toronto hosts the Habs.

In the video game world, “NHL 19” predicts Toronto will end its 51-year Stanley Cup drought next spring.

The annual simulation by game publisher EA Sports has the Leafs defeating Erik Karlsson and the San Jose Sharks in the final.

Events and festivities for home opener

The federal government will unveil a plaque to commemorate the hockey franchise with a ceremony at 1 p.m. in front of Scotiabank Arena.

To celebrate the season opener, a limited number of pre-loaded PRESTO cards will be given out for free at select TTC and GO stations.

The Maple Leafs Square tailgate party will begin at 5 p.m. with giveaways, a live DJ, special guests and prizes.

Leafs Nation is taking the party to the Square tomorrow night! Celebrate the start of the season at the Home Opener Tailgate Party at Maple Leaf Square! Gates open at 5:00 PM. Learn more >> https://t.co/dI7zh9IExb pic.twitter.com/rV6CTrM31M — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 3, 2018

— With files from Global News