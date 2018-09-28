Toronto Maple Leafs

More
Sports
September 28, 2018 11:19 pm
Updated: September 28, 2018 11:20 pm

Maple Leafs dump Red Wings 6-2 in opener of home-and-home set

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Maple Leafs score four, second-period goals en route to 6-2 win over Wings.

A A

The Toronto Maple Leafs broke open a tight game with a four-goal outburst in the second period en route to a 6-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Jake Gardiner, John Tavares and Patrick Marleau scored on the power play and Par Lindholm added a shorthanded goal — all within a span of 3:54 — to help Toronto improve its pre-season record to 6-1-0.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Marner’s four points lead Maple Leafs past Canadiens 5-3 in pre-season play

Gardiner added another goal late in the third period and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Maple Leafs. Gustav Nyquist and Dylan Larkin replied for Detroit (6-1-0).

The teams will close out their pre-season schedules on Saturday night with the back end of the home-and-home set at Little Caesars Arena.

READ MORE: Canadiens down Maple Leafs 5-1 in pre-season play

The Maple Leafs iced a lineup that will be similar to the one they’ll use in their regular-season opener Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens.

Kadri opened the scoring 98 seconds into the game by taking advantage of some lax Detroit defence.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Detroit Red Wings
Hockey
Leafs
Maple Leafs
NHL
Sports
Toronto
Toronto Maple Leafs

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News