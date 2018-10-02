Survey: Lethbridge County wants feedback for upcoming budget

The 2019 budget is quickly approaching and Lethbridge County administration is asking citizens for feedback on proposed 2019 budget items through a survey.

The online survey will provide information on upcoming operating and capital projects, as well as give residents the chance to comment on proposals.

“Lethbridge County is committed to informing and engaging our citizens throughout the budget process,” said Ann Mitchell, Lethbridge County chief administrative officer, in a release.

“It is important for administration to get this feedback from our citizens so we know what their priorities are and can prepare the most effective budget possible.”

Information about upcoming dates and deliberations can be found on the county’s website. In-person surveys can be filled out at the Lethbridge and Picture Butte administration offices.

The deadline to fill out the survey is Nov. 1.

