Donald Trump: ‘it’s a very scary time for young men in America’

U.S. President Donald Trump has a message for young men in the United States.

It’s a very scary time to be you.

Trump made those remarks in a press conference on Tuesday.

They came as he spoke about people who have had allegations of sexual assault follow them, even after decades.

Asked if he had a message for young men, Trump said, “I say that it’s a very scary time for young men in America when you can be guilty of something that you may or may not be guilty of.

“This is a very difficult time.”

Earlier in the press conference, Trump said, “if you can be an exemplary person for 35 years and then somebody comes and they say you did this or that, and they give three witnesses and the three witnesses at this point do not corroborate what you were saying, it’s a very scary situation where you’re guilty until you’re proven innocent.”

The president’s comments came as the FBI investigates allegations of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s pick to fill an empty seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The probe came after Kavanaugh faced a heavily-scrutinized set of hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee ahead of a possible confirmation in the Senate.

Any Senate vote on his confirmation has been delayed for a week as the FBI looks into the allegations against him.