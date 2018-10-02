Vehicle crashes into Stoney Creek home

Hamilton police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a home in Stoney Creek on Tuesday evening.

Police say it happened at 5:45 p.m. when a blue four-door Kia Optima crashed into the front of the home at 286 Winterberry Drive in Stoney Creek.

There was extensive damage to the vehicle and some structural damage to the house, but nobody who was inside the home at the time was injured.

A car crashed into a home on Winterberry Dr in #StnyCrk. @HamiltonPolice say to their knowledge nobody has major injuries. Driver taken to hospital as precaution. Occupants of home are okay and waiting for engineers to clear the structural integrity of the home @CHCHNews #HamOn pic.twitter.com/NTR4mhkV2B — Dave Mydlo (@dmydlo83) October 2, 2018

The driver, a 46-year-old woman, was taken to hospital, although the nature of her injuries was not immediately available.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash but say they believe it may have been medical in nature.