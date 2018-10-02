Vehicle crashes into Stoney Creek home
Hamilton police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a home in Stoney Creek on Tuesday evening.
Police say it happened at 5:45 p.m. when a blue four-door Kia Optima crashed into the front of the home at 286 Winterberry Drive in Stoney Creek.
There was extensive damage to the vehicle and some structural damage to the house, but nobody who was inside the home at the time was injured.
The driver, a 46-year-old woman, was taken to hospital, although the nature of her injuries was not immediately available.
Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash but say they believe it may have been medical in nature.
