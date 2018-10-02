BC Cheetah
October 2, 2018 8:02 pm
Updated: October 2, 2018 8:04 pm

B.C. man fights to keep his cheetahs

By Reporter  Global News

The future of Earl Pfeifer's two cheetahs is uncertain.

A A

The fate of two cheetahs living in B.C.’s interior remains unclear.

Earl Pfeifer owns the felines and is now before B.C.’s Environmental Appeal Board in Nelson.

He’s challenging a decision that denies his application to keep the cheetahs.

WATCH: Cheetah on the loose in Kootenays

“I think it would be worth saying that in 4,000 years there is no record of a wild cheetah killing a human being,” Pfeifer said.

Three years ago one of the cheetahs escaped and was spotted wandering around Highway 3A, prompting a warning to parents to keep their kids indoors.

Pfeifer has owned the animals for five years and says his goal is to open a conservation awareness facility and educate the public about the endangered cats.

“I’m not sure this is the right area,” neighbour Greg Garbula said. “Certainly a residential neighbourhood on the side of a golf course doesn’t seem like the right fit.”

It is not known what would happen to the cheetahs if Pfeifer loses his appeal.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Cheetah
BC cheetah missing
BC man fights to keep cheetahs

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News