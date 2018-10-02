B.C. man fights to keep his cheetahs

The fate of two cheetahs living in B.C.’s interior remains unclear.

Earl Pfeifer owns the felines and is now before B.C.’s Environmental Appeal Board in Nelson.

He’s challenging a decision that denies his application to keep the cheetahs.

WATCH: Cheetah on the loose in Kootenays

“I think it would be worth saying that in 4,000 years there is no record of a wild cheetah killing a human being,” Pfeifer said.

Three years ago one of the cheetahs escaped and was spotted wandering around Highway 3A, prompting a warning to parents to keep their kids indoors.

Pfeifer has owned the animals for five years and says his goal is to open a conservation awareness facility and educate the public about the endangered cats.

“I’m not sure this is the right area,” neighbour Greg Garbula said. “Certainly a residential neighbourhood on the side of a golf course doesn’t seem like the right fit.”

It is not known what would happen to the cheetahs if Pfeifer loses his appeal.