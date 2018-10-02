Riders can now get free Wi-Fi on some HSR buses
HSR riders can now access free Wi-Fi on some buses.
Hamilton Street Railway has launched a two-month pilot project offering free Wi-Fi on 15 of its 267 buses operating on various routes across the city.
The city says the buses that have free Wi-Fi are clearly marked with a symbol beside the front door and on the destination sign.
City officials are also hoping to gather feedback from riders through an online survey and present their recommendations for future development of the program to council.
READ MORE: Hamilton Police investigating collision involving city bus and pedestrian
Riders can fill out the survey at hamilton.ca/HSRwifi
The pilot project is part of the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF) from the Government of Canada, with half of the cost being contributed by the City of Hamilton through council approval.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.