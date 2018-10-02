Riders can now get free Wi-Fi on some HSR buses

HSR riders can now access free Wi-Fi on some buses.

Hamilton Street Railway has launched a two-month pilot project offering free Wi-Fi on 15 of its 267 buses operating on various routes across the city.

The city says the buses that have free Wi-Fi are clearly marked with a symbol beside the front door and on the destination sign.

City officials are also hoping to gather feedback from riders through an online survey and present their recommendations for future development of the program to council.

Riders can fill out the survey at hamilton.ca/HSRwifi

The pilot project is part of the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF) from the Government of Canada, with half of the cost being contributed by the City of Hamilton through council approval.