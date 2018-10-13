Ontario municipal election 2018: North Kawartha Township

The race for mayor in North Kawartha Township pits the incumbent against a veteran councillor.

Mayor Rick Woodcock seeks to be re-elected in the northern township of Peterborough County but he’ll have to do so against 15-year councillor Carolyn Amyotte.

Woodcock, a distinguished healthcare administrator, was elected mayor in 2014 after moving to the area in 2010. Amyotte, who operates two cottage-related businesses, has represented Ward 2 Burleigh Anstruther for four terms.

Candidates

Mayor

Rick Woodcock (incumbent)

Carolyn Amyotte (current Ward 2 councillor)

Deputy Mayor

Doug Hutton (incumbent)

Jim Whelan

Councillor-at-large

Roman Miszuk (incumbent)

Tim Powell

Councillor Ward 1 Chandos

Jim O’Shea (acclaimed)

Councillor Ward 2 Burleigh Anstruther

Colin McLellan

Dave Wease

The Township

North Kawartha Township is the smallest township, by population, in Peterborough County, bordering Selwyn Township and Trent Lakes. The township, formed in 1998, is accessible along Highway 28 with the village of Apsley being the largest community (located 62 kilometres north of Peterborough). The area boasts an abundance of rivers, wildlife and recreational activities, making tourism a key economic driver. It’s estimated the township’s seasonal population is more than 12,000 during the summer months.

Population (2016):

2,479

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/Ont. median

$89,771/$75,369

Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

*47.85/55.40 – *As part of Peterborough County OPP statistics

Violent Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

*9.53/68.69 – *As part of Peterborough County OPP statistics

Political representation

Federal

Maryam Monsef (Liberal) – Peterborough-Kawartha

Provincial

Dave Smith (Progressive Conservative) – Peterborough-Kawartha