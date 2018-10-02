Cannabis treatment for dementia to be studied at University of Saskatchewan

The effectiveness of cannabis to treat dementia will be studied at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S).

The randomized and placebo-controlled study will take place at two extended care facilities in Saskatoon.

Researchers will examine the degree patients can tolerate any side effects of the drug, dosage, and any adverse effects of dose escalation.

READ MORE: Hamilton researchers to study impact of cannabis on pain management

It’s part of a three-year collaboration announced Tuesday by the university and Sundial Growers, an Alberta-based cannabis producer, to research and advance cannabis-related health solutions.

“With our wide-ranging multidisciplinary expertise and cutting-edge plant genomics research, the U of S is eager to work with Sundial to uncover the full potential of cannabis for health and economic benefits,” Karen Chad, the vice-president of research at the U of S, said in a statement.

“This unique study is the first step in our exciting collaboration, and will no doubt position the U of S as a national leader in advancing cannabis as a treatment for dementia.”

READ MORE: Is weed good for you? Everything we know about the health effects of cannabis

Sundial president Geoff Thompson said it also advances the company’s goal of being a leader in cannabis research.

“We believe strongly in the potential of cannabis as a modern natural alternative and health solution to many ailments,” Thompson said.

“We are excited to work with the University of Saskatchewan to further prove the efficacy of cannabis through rigorous scientific research and clinical testing.”

Dementia was chosen by the university as one area of focus for clinical studies due to its impact on an aging population.

They also hope to learn more about the impact of cannabis on patient anxiety, aggression, sleep, pain, cognitive stabilization, and nutrition when it is used as a treatment option for dementia.