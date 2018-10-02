Canada
October 2, 2018

Hamilton among cities with ‘Most Pampered Pets’

Hamilton among Canadian cities with Most Pampered Pets, according to Amazon.ca.

Hamilton is among the top 20 Canadian cities when it comes to pampered pets. That’s according to the sixth annual Most Pampered Pets list by Amazon Canada.

The company compiled the list by comparing per sales data from products for dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles and small animals purchased from Amazon.ca over the past year in cities with more than 100,000 residents.

Hamilton placed 18th on the list, while for the first time ever, London took the top spot.

According to Amazon’s numbers, the top 20 cities in Canada that pamper their pets the most are:

1. London, Ont
2. Calgary, Alta.
3. Vancouver, B.C.
4. Kitchener, Ont.
5. Saskatoon, Sask.
6. Mississauga, Ont.
7. Gatineau, Que.
8. Burnaby, B.C.
9. Windsor, Ont.
10. Regina, Sask.
11. Richmond, B.C.
12. Winnipeg, Man.
13. Edmonton, Alta.
14. Markham, Ont.
15. Ottawa, Ont.
16. Brampton, Ont.
17. Surrey, B.C.
18. Hamilton, Ont.
19. Toronto, Ont.
20. Laval, Que.

