Hamilton man facing drug and weapons charges

A Hamilton man has been arrested on drug and weapon charges.

On Sunday night, officers on patrol noticed a man and a woman rummaging through a vehicle in a parking lot in the Main Street and Sanford Avenue area.

Police determined the couple had no connection with the vehicle.

They say the man was found to have crystal meth, a knife and a fake gun.

Cody Comeuau, 27, was arrested at the scene for possession of a weapon and a controlled substance, as well as breaching his probation.

HPS investigated couple rummaging through parked car. Hamilton man Cody Comeau (27 YOA), arrested for drugs & weapons possession. Police seized 7grms of meth, a replica handgun & knife. #HamOnt https://t.co/cuT5Zl2zvc pic.twitter.com/69ppujJeN5 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 2, 2018