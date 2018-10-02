Hamilton man facing drug and weapons charges
A Hamilton man has been arrested on drug and weapon charges.
On Sunday night, officers on patrol noticed a man and a woman rummaging through a vehicle in a parking lot in the Main Street and Sanford Avenue area.
Police determined the couple had no connection with the vehicle.
They say the man was found to have crystal meth, a knife and a fake gun.
Cody Comeuau, 27, was arrested at the scene for possession of a weapon and a controlled substance, as well as breaching his probation.
