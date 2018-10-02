Canada
October 2, 2018 10:58 am

Hamilton man facing drug and weapons charges

By Reporter  Global News

A couple rummaging through a vehicle led Hamilton police to an arrest.

Hamilton Police
A A

A Hamilton man has been arrested on drug and weapon charges.

READ MORE: Hamilton police make arrest in hit-and-run near Hess Street

On Sunday night, officers on patrol noticed a man and a woman rummaging through a vehicle in a parking lot in the Main Street and Sanford Avenue area.

Police determined the couple had no connection with the vehicle.

They say the man was found to have crystal meth, a knife and a fake gun.

READ MORE: Hamilton man arrested in so-called ‘romance scam’

Cody Comeuau, 27, was arrested at the scene for possession of a weapon and a controlled substance, as well as breaching his probation.
Report an error
Accused
Charges
Drugs
HamOnt
Handgun
Meth
replica
Suspect
Weapons

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News