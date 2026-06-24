Ottawa to name key Arctic road projects as in national interest: sources

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa is expected to announce today that it will begin the process of designating two key Arctic road infrastructure projects as in the national interest.

Three federal and territorial government sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly, provided details to The Canadian Press.

They say the Grays Bay road and port project in Nunavut and the Mackenzie Valley highway project in the Northwest Territories are to be announced at a news conference in Yellowknife.

Story continues below advertisement

The former would see a 230-kilometre all-season road built through the N.W.T. and Nunavut, unlocking mining opportunities for critical minerals in the North.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The latter would see an all-season road from Yellowknife to Inuvik, cutting down travel times and passing through communities currently accessible only by air, winter roads or barges.

Both were referred to the major projects office in March and would be the first Ottawa has signalled as being in the national interest under the Building Canada Act.

The act allows for fast-tracked approvals and the sidestepping of some environmental laws.