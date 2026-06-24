Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Try This
    June 24, 2026 at 8:52 am

    This is way more important to Canadians than submarines. It could count as defence spending, as it allows better access to our northern boarders. Both for industry, the population and defence.
    Have the Inuit there understood how much they will benefit from this being provided free of charge by the rest of Canada?

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa to name key Arctic road projects as in national interest: sources

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2026 8:20 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney unveils Canada’s first sovereign wealth fund'
Carney unveils Canada’s first sovereign wealth fund
Prime Minister Mark Carney has unveiled plans for Canada's first sovereign wealth fund, which is aimed at helping finance major nation-building projects. Jillian Piper reports on how the Canada Strong Fund will work, and the lingering questions and concerns about the plan – Apr 27, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ottawa is expected to announce today that it will begin the process of designating two key Arctic road infrastructure projects as in the national interest.

Three federal and territorial government sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly, provided details to The Canadian Press.

They say the Grays Bay road and port project in Nunavut and the Mackenzie Valley highway project in the Northwest Territories are to be announced at a news conference in Yellowknife.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Protecting Canada’s north'
Protecting Canada’s north
Story continues below advertisement

The former would see a 230-kilometre all-season road built through the N.W.T. and Nunavut, unlocking mining opportunities for critical minerals in the North.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The latter would see an all-season road from Yellowknife to Inuvik, cutting down travel times and passing through communities currently accessible only by air, winter roads or barges.

Both were referred to the major projects office in March and would be the first Ottawa has signalled as being in the national interest under the Building Canada Act.

The act allows for fast-tracked approvals and the sidestepping of some environmental laws.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices