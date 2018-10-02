New seniors active living centre opens in Wasaga Beach

A new seniors active living centre has opened in Wasaga Beach.

According to a press release issued by the town, the new facility officially opened on Monday.

“This centre will provide increased social and recreational services for older adults and seniors in our community,” Wasaga Beach mayor, Brian Smith, said in the release. “It’s our hope that seniors will make great use of this facility for many years to come.”

Some of the new services which will be offered at the centre include coffee-n-tea socials, computer comfort 101 classes and a seniors yoga class.

READ MORE: Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre reaches another milestone in cardiac care

According to Smith, the town outlined 18 goals in its “age-friendly community plan” to address and improve the quality of living for seniors in Wasaga Beach. He says the new centre will help the town meet those objectives.

Earlier this year, the Ontario Ministry of Seniors Affairs approved a $40,125 grant to help operate the new facility.

“We appreciate the assistance from the province and are excited about this new initiative,” Smith said.

The seniors active living centre shares the facility with the town’s youth centre and is located at 1621 Mosley St. in Wasaga Beach.