Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre reaches another milestone in cardiac care

It was a big week for the Royal Victoria Health Centre (RVH) after another milestone was reached for the Simcoe Muskoka Regional Heart Program.

According to a news release issued by the health centre on Tuesday, the cardiac care team performed three advanced cardiac procedures in the new Cardiac Intervention Unit on Monday.

Hospital officials say the three procedures — a fractional flow reserve test, an angioplasty with stenting, and angioplasty with drug-eluting balloon — were conducted for the first time at the RVH.

In early January, the RVH celebrated the first angiogram. Since then, more than 708 procedures have been completed at the hospital.

#RVH celebrated yet another milestone in #heartcare this week as the Cardiac Intervention team performed three advanced cardiac procedures including the first #angioplasty in the new Cardiac Intervention Unit (CIU). Here's Dr. Mark Kotowycz to tell us more: pic.twitter.com/Q1lcqCuKfG — RVH News (@TeamRVH) September 19, 2018

READ MORE: Paramedics push stretcher from Stayner to Midhurst to raise funds for RVH Advanced Cardiac Care program

However, according to the release, not all advanced cardiac services will be available to patients at the RVH right away.

“RVH has always planned for a cautious, phased ramp-up of these complex cardiac services to ensure patients throughout the region receive safe, high quality care,” the release reads.

For now, complex cases will continue to be referred to other cardiac centres.

However, according to RVH medical director of interventional cardiology, Dr. Mark Kotowycz, Monday’s procedures were another step forward for the health centre.

“Monday’s procedures were another step forward as we gradually ramp-up services over the next few years. In 2020 the heart program will operate 24/7 and paramedics will begin transporting North Simcoe Muskoka heart attack patients directly to RVH for treatment, bypassing other local emergency departments,” Dr. Kotowycz said in the release.

“Having these advanced cardiac services available at RVH means most patients in North Simcoe Muskoka will be able to get lifesaving intervention within 90 minutes of a heart attack,” he said.