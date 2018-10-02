Scott Thompson: Name change may be biggest surprise in NAFTA deal

Late Sunday night the word came down that Canada and the U.S. had come to an agreement and a new NAFTA deal was being signed.

Many were surprised, considering last week Donald Trump painted an unflattering picture of Canada, our PM and head negotiator Chrystia Freeland, eluding he didn’t much like the way Canada was doing business.

Considering the way Trump does business, the swipe was taken as a compliment. After all, it’s about standing up for Canada over any political party.

That played right into Justin Trudeau’s hands, helping to galvanize his popularity here, especially at a time when he has contentious issues at home, including a pipeline he can’t get built.

At least this circus is over.

In the end, how will it all affect the average Canadian?

Very little, other than offering the economy the stability it needs to grow, which, considering the last several months, any calming of the waters has to be positive.

Many knew some concessions had to be given on industries like dairy.

What Canadians may notice more than the rhetoric, and deal itself, is the name change from NAFTA to USMCA. Donald didn’t like the old name and used the change to punish Canada for putting up a fight.

After all the bluster, we have the deal most experts predicted, that being an updated version of the old.

Get rid of the name NAFTA, add The Donald’s own brand, a big signing ceremony, and you have all the Donald Trump trimmings he craves, just before the U.S. mid-term elections.

The deal is not what Donald does best, it’s selling it.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.