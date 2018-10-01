North Vancouver gymnastics club losing home due to rec centre redevelopment

A local gymnastics club says is going to be left out of the City of North Vancouver’s new recreation centre.

City council has approved plans to replace the Harry Jerome Community Recreation Centre with a new $237-million facility.

READ MORE: North Vancouver strata seeks contempt of court ruling against townhouse-turned-hostel owner

But Flicka Gymnastics, which has been based out of the Harry Jerome centre for the past 18 years, was told the new gym won’t have space for them.

READ MORE: Endangered sei whales spotted in Canadian waters for first time since 1960s

Flicka Gymnastics has been offered space at the Mickey McDougall Community Recreation Centre, but the club says it is too small for their 2,000 young gymnasts.

With only weeks until the next municipal election, the club is hoping to persuade city council to accommodate them in the new centre.