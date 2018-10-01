Dunkin Donuts employee suspended after dumping water on sleeping homeless man

Video of a Dunkin Donuts employee dumping water on a sleeping homeless man in a Syracuse, N.Y., location has gone viral and has sparked homeless advocates to protest the company.

Facebook video of the incident shows a man with his head down in a Dunkin Donuts store.

Then, an employee approaches the man from behind with a bucket of water and throws it on him, while the person filming laughs.

“How many times have I told you to stop sleeping here, my n—a,” the employee that dropped the water says. “You’re here all day, you have enough time here.”

The man says it was an accident, but the employee says it wasn’t and that he won’t call the cops, but the man has to leave.

Since the incident, Dunkin Donuts has said that it will investigate what happened, and the two employees involved have been suspended.

“It not only violated our written policies, but goes against our core values as an organization — which include creating a welcoming and hospitable environment and treating everyone with dignity and respect,” franchisee and chief operating officer Kimberly Wolak said in a statement.

“The employees involved in the incident have been suspended pending a complete investigation, and we will be contacting the individual in the video to apologize for the negative experience.”

The man in the video has been identified as Jeremy Youngs by a GoFundMe campaign created to help Youngs get clothes and support. The fundraiser only had a goal of $150, but has now accumulated over $2,000.

About 20 people gathered outside the Dunkin Donuts location after the video went viral protesting the treatment of homeless people. They carried signs that read, “Homeless Lives Matter,” and, “Homeless are Human.”

Dunkin Donuts in #Syracuse is new flashpoint on homelessness after video apparently shows store worker dump water on sleeping homeless man to get him to leave.

Photo: Cheryl Neri pic.twitter.com/EQUwJSY71h — Michael Benny (@MichaelBenny) October 1, 2018