Toronto police looking for men after ‘vicious assault’ near Annex bar

Police have released security camera images of six males believed to have carried out an early morning assault on two people in the Madison Avenue and Bloor Street West area, last month.

Spokesperson Allyson Douglas-Cook told Global News Radio 640 Toronto the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 23, blocks away from a pub in which two groups of men were asked to leave following an altercation involving a spilled drink.

“Both groups were expelled from the pub, however, one group continued to follow the other,” said Douglas-Cooke. “A 27-year-old man walking with his friend was viciously assaulted, that resulted in him being struck in the head with what was believed to be a rock, and he was also stabbed several times.”

READ MORE: Video appears to show suspect repeatedly hitting man on head at Richmond Hill parking lot

At the time, police said the victim was found unconscious by emergency services in a parking lot, and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

His status has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Investigators with 53 Division are treating the incident as an attempted murder case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.