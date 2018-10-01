Crime
October 1, 2018 3:53 pm

Video appears to show suspect repeatedly hitting man on head at Richmond Hill parking lot

By Oriena Vuong Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Police released new video surveillance of a man striking someone in the head multiple times with an unknown object at a parking lot on Granton Drive, near 16th Avenue and Leslie Street in August.

A A

York Regional Police say they’re looking for a male suspect after video appears to show a man chasing and repeatedly hitting someone on the head at a Richmond Hill parking lot.

Police said officers were called at around 11 a.m. on Aug. 28 to a parking lot on Granton Drive, near Leslie Street and 16th Avenue.

READ MORE: Abduction investigation launched after video shows woman dragged to car in Richmond Hill


Story continues below

Investigators said in a statement the victim arrived at a building and went to get something in the truck of his car when a man appeared suddenly and began striking the victim in the head with an unknown object.

Officers said the victim was able to run into a nearby building to call for help. The man suffered non-life threatening head injuries and was treated in hospital.

READ MORE: York police charge piano teacher, 79, in alleged historical sexual assault of student

Police said the suspect got into the passenger side of a white Chevrolet and left the scene.

Investigators said they’re looking for a man who is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a dark blue or grey hoodie, black shorts with three orange stripes on the side, and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Crime
Richmond Hill
Richmond Hill Assault
York Police
York Regional Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News