Video appears to show suspect repeatedly hitting man on head at Richmond Hill parking lot

York Regional Police say they’re looking for a male suspect after video appears to show a man chasing and repeatedly hitting someone on the head at a Richmond Hill parking lot.

Police said officers were called at around 11 a.m. on Aug. 28 to a parking lot on Granton Drive, near Leslie Street and 16th Avenue.

Investigators said in a statement the victim arrived at a building and went to get something in the truck of his car when a man appeared suddenly and began striking the victim in the head with an unknown object.

Officers said the victim was able to run into a nearby building to call for help. The man suffered non-life threatening head injuries and was treated in hospital.

Police said the suspect got into the passenger side of a white Chevrolet and left the scene.

Investigators said they’re looking for a man who is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a dark blue or grey hoodie, black shorts with three orange stripes on the side, and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.