Nighttime podcast recap: Bernie Langille — Part 2 — ‘Larry’s folder’

In 2017 we were joined by Bernie Langille Jr., who had been investigating the bizarre circumstances that surrounded the death in 1968 of the man he was named after, his grandfather Bernie Langille.

When we last met, Bernie had not only been searching for more information on his grandfather’s mysterious death, but was also looking to confirm that the unbelievable story being passed down through his family was true.

The story claims that Bernie’s grandfather was found by his grandmother bleeding in bed, then taken to hospital and transported by the military to Halifax where the ambulance was hit by a train. While in the hospital, his grandfather was assaulted by a doctor who later lost his licence; yet it seemed like no official investigation was launched.

Thanks to a head-scratching coincidence on our show, the work we did when we first met Bernie helped him answer some of his questions.

In this follow-up episode, Bernie returns to discuss what he learned about his grandfather’s death thanks to “Larry’s folder.” (If you want to know what that is, you’ll have to listen to the podcast!)

