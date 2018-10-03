Canada
October 3, 2018 12:30 pm

Pictures and video explore the exhibits at Edmonton’s brand new Royal Alberta Museum

By Online Supervisor  Global News

Inside the Natural History Hall at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
A A

After years of anticipation, the Royal Alberta Museum in downtown Edmonton is finally open.

The 82,000-square-foot facility is about twice the size of the old museum in Glenora.

READ MORE: Edmontonians set to jam the RAM as museum releases 8,000 more free tickets for opening week

The doors to the museum opened on Wednesday, but if you weren’t able to make it down for the grand opening, we have you covered with dozens of pictures and several videos of each of the exhibition spaces.

From the Human History and Natural History halls, to the children’s gallery and the bug room, here is a look inside the $375.5-million Royal Alberta Museum.

Lobby

Watch below: Take a tour of the Royal Alberta Museum’s lobby

As soon as you walk into the museum, you’re greeted by a massive Albertosaurus. High atop the dinosaur hangs a 1918 biplane.

The focal point of the lobby is the reinforced concrete feature staircase. Construction workers and designers worked around the clock for 25 weeks to come up with the vision for the staircase.

Of course, the bright space is also home to a gift shop.

Scroll through the gallery below to see pictures of the lobby.

IMG_3660

A 1918 biplane in the lobby of the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3771

The lobby of the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3696

The lobby of the Royal Alberta Museum is home to a 1918 biplane and Albertosaurus.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3674

The lobby of the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3673

The lobby of the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3672

The staircase is a focal point in the lobby of the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3668

The gift shop inside the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3663

The lobby of the Royal Alberta Museum is home to a 1918 biplane and Albertosaurus.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3662

The lobby of the Royal Alberta Museum is home to a 1918 biplane and Albertosaurus.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3659

A 1918 biplane in the lobby of the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3656

A 1918 biplane in the lobby of the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News

Human History Hall

Watch below: Take a tour through the Royal Alberta Museum’s Human History Hall

The first floor of the museum is home to many exhibits, including the 29,100-square-foot Human History Hall. This space is meant to take visitors back to Alberta’s earliest peoples and tell the stories of who we are and where we came from.

As soon as you walk into the hall, you come upon two sacred stones which are part of the Ancestral Lands gallery. Because of their sacred nature, visitors are asked not to take pictures or videos of the stones.

The hall encompasses six galleries, including one entirely dedicated to the pickup truck and how the vehicle helped transform the province after 1945.

Scroll through the gallery below to see pictures of the Human History Hall.

IMG_3682

The Human History Hall of the Royal Alberta Museum houses six galleries that share stories of who we are and where we came from.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3693

The Human History Hall of the Royal Alberta Museum houses six galleries that share stories of who we are and where we came from.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3692

The Human History Hall of the Royal Alberta Museum houses six galleries that share stories of who we are and where we came from.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3691

The Human History Hall of the Royal Alberta Museum houses six galleries that share stories of who we are and where we came from.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3690

The Human History Hall of the Royal Alberta Museum houses six galleries that share stories of who we are and where we came from.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3686

The Human History Hall of the Royal Alberta Museum houses six galleries that share stories of who we are and where we came from.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3685

The Human History Hall of the Royal Alberta Museum houses six galleries that share stories of who we are and where we came from.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3684

The Human History Hall of the Royal Alberta Museum houses six galleries that share stories of who we are and where we came from.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3683

The Human History Hall of the Royal Alberta Museum houses six galleries that share stories of who we are and where we came from.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3679

The Human History Hall of the Royal Alberta Museum houses six galleries that share stories of who we are and where we came from.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3678

The Human History Hall of the Royal Alberta Museum houses six galleries that share stories of who we are and where we came from.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3677

The Human History Hall of the Royal Alberta Museum houses six galleries that share stories of who we are and where we came from.

Caley Ramsay, Global News

Bug Gallery

Watch below: Take a tour through the Royal Alberta Museum’s Bug Gallery 

Also on the main floor of the museum is the Bug Gallery. As soon as you walk into the room you can feel the humidity, as the space is temperature controlled for the hundreds of live invertebrates that call the area home.

READ MORE: How Royal Alberta Museum is moving thousands of invertebrates

From northern paper wasps and velvet ants to African chafer beetles and black widow spiders, there is no shortage of local and exotic invertebrates to get up close and personal with.

Scroll through the gallery below to see pictures of the Bug Gallery.

IMG_3795

Inside the Buy Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3744

A golden silk orb weaver inside the Buy Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3794

Inside the Buy Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3761

Inside the Buy Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3733

Inside the Buy Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3734

Inside the Buy Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3735

African chafer beetles inside the Buy Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3736

African chafer beetles inside the Buy Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3739

Northern paper wasps inside the Buy Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3741

Inside the Buy Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3742

Inside the Buy Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3748

Inside the Buy Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3752

Behinds the scenes of the bus nursery, where staff work with invertebrates, at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3753

Northern paper wasps inside the Buy Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3759

Inside the Buy Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3760

Inside the Buy Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News

Children’s Gallery

Watch below: Take a tour through the Royal Alberta Museum’s Children’s Gallery 

Designed with kids eight years old and younger, the Children’s Space offers kids a hands-on learning space.

The 7,000-square-foot room is home to all kinds of fun activities for kids, including an interactive dig pit and a theatre.

Scroll through the gallery below to see pictures of the Children’s Gallery.

IMG_3789

The dig pit inside the Children’s Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3768

The dig pit inside the Children’s Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3763

Inside the Children’s Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3792

Inside the Children’s Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3769

Inside the Children’s Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3767

Inside the Children’s Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3766

Inside the Children’s Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3765

Inside the Children’s Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3764

Inside the Children’s Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3732

Inside the Children’s Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3731

Inside the Children’s Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3730

Inside the Children’s Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3729

Inside the Children’s Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3725

Inside the Children’s Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3724

Inside the Children’s Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3723

Inside the Children’s Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3722

Inside the Children’s Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3721

Inside the Children’s Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3720

Inside the Children’s Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3716

Inside the Children’s Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3715

Inside the Children’s Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3714

Inside the Children’s Gallery at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News

Natural History Hall

Watch below: Take a tour through the Royal Alberta Museum’s Natural History Hall

The second floor of the museum is home to the Natural History Hall, a 30,000-square-foot space that houses four galleries.

It’s in this section of the museum that you can take a journey back in time to the Ice Age, discovering animals and plants that lived in Alberta thousands of years ago.

This hall is home to a massive Columbian mammoth, as well as eight of the dioramas that were on display at the old Royal Alberta Museum. They are complemented by nine new dioramas.

Scroll through the gallery below to see pictures of the Natural History Hall. 

IMG_3698

Inside the Natural History Hall at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3701

Inside the Natural History Hall at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3699

Inside the Natural History Hall at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3787

Inside the Natural History Hall at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3776

Inside the Natural History Hall at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3711

Inside the Natural History Hall at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3710

Inside the Natural History Hall at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3709

Inside the Natural History Hall at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3708

Inside the Natural History Hall at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3707

Inside the Natural History Hall at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3706

Inside the Natural History Hall at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3705

Inside the Natural History Hall at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3700

Inside the Natural History Hall at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News

Gems and Minerals of the World gallery

Watch below: Take a tour through the Royal Alberta Museum’s Gems and Minerals of the World gallery 

The Natural History Hall is also home to the Gems and Minerals of the World gallery.

In this area, you can see a meteorite up close, discover how crystals grow and explore the beauty of rubies, diamonds and emeralds.

Scroll through the gallery below to see pictures of the Gems and Minerals of the World gallery.

IMG_3778

The “Gems and Minerals of the World” gallery within the Natural History Hall at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3786

The “Gems and Minerals of the World” gallery within the Natural History Hall at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3785

The “Gems and Minerals of the World” gallery within the Natural History Hall at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3784

The “Gems and Minerals of the World” gallery within the Natural History Hall at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3783

The “Gems and Minerals of the World” gallery within the Natural History Hall at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3782

The “Gems and Minerals of the World” gallery within the Natural History Hall at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3781

The “Gems and Minerals of the World” gallery within the Natural History Hall at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3780

The “Gems and Minerals of the World” gallery within the Natural History Hall at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News
IMG_3779

The “Gems and Minerals of the World” gallery within the Natural History Hall at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Caley Ramsay, Global News

Story continues below

Manitou Asinîy (Manitou Stone)

Manitou Asinîy is of great spiritual significance to Indigenous peoples in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

It is located in a stand-alone space on the second floor of the museum and is designed to encourage reflection and quiet discussion.

Because it is sacred, pictures or video are not allowed in this area of the museum.

READ MORE: Free admission one way new Royal Alberta Museum will honour Indigenous people

Feature Gallery

The Royal Alberta Museum’s 12,000-square-foot Feature Gallery is not yet open to the public.

The area will be used to feature new international exhibitions.

The first exhibit in this area is scheduled to open in spring 2019. No details on what the exhibit is have been released.

Museum Zone

The Royal Alberta Museum is dedicated to showing visitors a bit of the work that goes on behind the scenes, including conservation and research.

The Museum Zone provides a glimpse at the visible conservation labs within the building.

Watch below: Take a glimpse behind the scenes at the conservation work being done in the museum’s bug nursery 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta Museum
Bug room
Downtown Edmonton museum
Human History
Inside Royal Alberta Museum
natural history
New Edmonton museum
New Royal Alberta Museum
ram
Royal Alberta Museum
Royal Alberta Museum pictures
Royal Alberta Museum tour
Royal Alberta Museum videos

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News