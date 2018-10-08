Extra Dosage: Love and strength through adversity

I love my wife. Rebecca and I just celebrated our 19th wedding anniversary. Last year, we were both thrown for a 20-yard loss when I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. But a year later, we’re marching forward and trying to make the most of each moment of every day.

Rebecca keeps me positive, motivated, grounded and focused on the present moment. She’s full of strength, love and wisdom. What I wasn’t as conscious of was how much the disease has already changed the way I am around the home. In this episode, Rebecca talks to Global News reporter Neetu Garcha about how she is dealing with the diagnosis, how it’s impacted our everyday life and how she and my son have had to adapt and adjust their expectations of what I can do.

“I am in awe of him as much as he’s thriving,” Rebecca said. “But, I also see the challenges. Maybe I see it more than anybody else. And that’s heartbreaking, at times, to watch the disappointment and the frustration when there is something new that crops up.”

Warning: This interview triggered tears for me and it might for you.

“It’s deepened my love for him to see how he’s managing all of this and still finding so much to take from it, to offer to us and to offer to the community,” Rebecca shared.

Parkinson’s can shake up life and relationships, but as with all adversity, it can also strengthen bonds of love and bring more meaning and purpose to each day of living.

Credits

Dila Velazquez – Story Producer

Rob Johnston – Senior Audio Producer

