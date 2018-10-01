Construction begins on new fire hall for Rock Creek

Construction of a new satellite fire hall in Rock Creek is underway.

The foundation has been poured, the walls are framed, and the roof should be on by early October if the weather cooperates.

READ MORE: Grief counsellors at Similkameen Secondary after horrific crash

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is hoping the building will be complete by November.

The satellite fire hall will be home to one of the engines for Midway Fire Rescue, which responds to local fire and rescue calls.