Fire Hall
October 1, 2018 1:00 pm

Construction begins on new fire hall for Rock Creek

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Construction of a new satellite fire hall in Rock Creek is well underway.

Courtesy: Regional District Kootenay Boundary
A A

Construction of a new satellite fire hall in Rock Creek is underway.

The foundation has been poured, the walls are framed, and the roof should be on by early October if the weather cooperates.

READ MORE: Grief counsellors at Similkameen Secondary after horrific crash

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is hoping the building will be complete by November.

The satellite fire hall will be home to one of the engines for Midway Fire Rescue, which responds to local fire and rescue calls.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Construction
Fire
Fire Hall
Midway
RDKB
Regional District Kootenay Boundary
West Boundary

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News