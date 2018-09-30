Fatal early morning crash near Oliver, B.C.

The Oliver Fire Department confirms one man is dead after a brutal single vehicle car accident south of Oliver early Sunday morning.

Spokesperson Rob Graham said crews worked to extricate the driver from the vehicle after it crashed near Highway 97 and Road 16. He said the single occupant of the vehicle was declared deceased at the scene. The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released and the cause is under investigation.

More details to come