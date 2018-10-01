Perth man, 46, charged with 3 counts of attempted murder

A 46-year-old man from Perth is in custody pending a bail hearing after an incident early Sunday morning.

Douglas Schuyler has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a restricted or prohibited weapon.

Lanark County OPP responded to a report of a man with a weapon at Brock Street South in Perth at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say when they arrived they found three people with serious injuries. One man was airlifted to hospital while two women were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lanark County OPP or Crimestoppers.