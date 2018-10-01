Missing London man Sean Buswell sparks police search

London
London police are asking for help find a missing 23-year-old London man.

Sean Buswell is described as a white man, six feet tall, around 170 pounds with brown hair that’s shaved on the sides and a medium length on top.

Police say he was seen wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, black running shoes, and carrying a grey and white backpack. He was last seen near Dundas Street and Spruce Street around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Police are concered for Buswell’s welfare, and are uging anyone with information of his whereabouts to contact them at London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

