Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ‘I’m a victim of sexual assault’

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway says she is a victim of sexual assault.

In an interview on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Conway was discussing the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the FBI’s investigation into the case.

“I feel very empathetic for victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment and rape,” Conway said. “I am a victim of sexual assault. I don’t expect Judge Kavanaugh or Jake Tapper or Jeff Flake or anybody to be held responsible for that.”

“I want those women who were sexually assaulted and confronting Jeff Flake — God bless them, but go blame the perpetrator,” Conway said.

Conway was referring to an incident that happened Friday, when the Arizona senator — who voted yes on advancing the Kavanaugh nomination to the Senate floor — was confronted by two women who shared their own stories as victims of sexual abuse.

“That’s who’s responsible for sexual assault, the people who commit (sexual assault),” Conway said.

When Conway talked about her sexual assault, host Jake Tapper said: “This is the first time I’ve heard you talk about something personal like that, and I am really sorry.”

“Well, I’ve just had it. I’ve just had it with it all being the same,” Conway replied, referring to what she called politically motivated accusations against Kavanaugh.

Tapper then pointed out that U.S. President Donald Trump has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, but Conway immediately cut him off.

“Don’t conflate that with this, and certainly don’t conflate it with what happened to me,” Conway said. “Let’s not bring Trump into everything that happens in this universe. That’s mistake number one.”

Tapper asked Conway if Ford and other women should be heard.

“They should all be heard, and they should be heard in courts of law. They should be heard in depositions, they should be heard in proceedings,” Conway said.

“Those who can prosecute, those who have civil and/or criminal causes of action should pursue that. But we do treat people who are either the victims or perpetrators on this based on their politics and their gender. That is a huge mistake.”

Conway has previously talked about the allegations against Kavanaugh, saying Christine Blasey Ford — the first woman to make an accusation against the Supreme Court nominee — should “not be insulted and should not be ignored.”

However, she also said the allegation may be a “left-wing conspiracy.”