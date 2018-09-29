Hockey night in Kelowna: Canucks versus Coyotes

Rick Tocchet has become a fan of the Okanagan.

The Arizona Coyotes and Vancouver Canucks close out their respective pre-season schedules tonight with a game in Kelowna. Prior to flying into the Okanagan, Arizona’s head coach had heard plenty of the region, but had never visited it before.

GAME DAY! 🙌 We're in Kelowna, BC taking on the Canucks for our final preseason game of the year. pic.twitter.com/r8E6vbtidl — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) September 29, 2018

Our final pre-season game – get ready Kelowna! 😎 pic.twitter.com/1cVbsgxRN2 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 29, 2018

“It’s my first time in Kelowna and I’m impressed; the city is beautiful. The players love it here,” said Tocchet. “I know why a lot of NHL guys have homes here; the lakes and stuff. It’s a gorgeous city and it’s nice for the guys to get away for a couple of days and have team dinners and team bonding. It’s been a good trip.”

“I was here this summer for a wedding, but it’s a beautiful place,” said Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who played two seasons with the WHL’s Red Deer Rebels. “It’s always nice to visit and even more exciting now that we’re going to play a game here.”

ICYMI: We're in Kelowna for the final preseason game of the year. Puck drops at Prospera Place at 7 PM tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/JBDFWfubqE — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) September 29, 2018

Arizona left-winger Michael Grabner is familiar with Kelowna, having played three seasons with the WHL’s Spokane Chiefs.

“We always came here in the colder months, so it’s nice to see (in the fall),” he said. “I heard that a lot of former players and (current) players live up here, so it has to be a pretty good spot. And from what I saw yesterday, I think it looks beautiful out there.”

In his last season with Spokane, the 6-foot-1 Grabner scored 39 goals and 55 points in 55 games. However, it’s been 11 years since Grabner last visited Prospera Place, home of the Rockets.

“I don’t even remember,” Grabner answered when asked when he last played in Kelowna. “I played here a few times, but not a lot has changed. It was a lot of fun and a great rink to play in for junior hockey.”

In Grabner’s first WHL season, 2004-05, Shea Weber led Kelowna to the league title.

“I don’t think I have too many good memories,” Grabner said of playing in Kelowna. “They had a pretty good team, a pretty stacked team back when I was playing them. They were always favourites to win the league. It was never too fun to come here and play them, but they had some great players back in the day.”

On Thursday, Arizona lost 3-2 in overtime in Edmonton to the Oilers. On Friday, the Coyotes were in the Okanagan, and they trekked to Myra Canyon Adventure Park.

A little preseason team bonding at Myra Canyon Adventure Park. 🌲 pic.twitter.com/L3drml17Fa — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) September 28, 2018

“It was excellent. It was a fun time,” said Tocchet. “They throw different tasks at the players and it was fun. It was a great day and the weather was beautiful. Obviously, the guys are testing different restaurants around town, so it was a fun trip. But tonight is business.”

Following this evening’s game, the Coyotes will stay overnight and practice Sunday morning before flying home.

The Canucks’ plan is to fly into Kelowna at approximately 3:30 p.m., arrive at Prospera Place and meet with fans between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Game time is 7 p.m.

“The ice is good,” said Tocchet. “I love the setting; it brings back (junior hockey) memories. Fans are on top of you; it’ll be fun to play in this environment.”

For Grabner, tonight’s game is an odd convergence: With a new team, against the team that drafted him in 2006 (14th overall) and in a rink he played in as a junior.

“It’s definitely a small world, hockey,” said Grabner, who signed a three-year deal with Arizona this summer worth $3.35 million a season. “You feel like you’re meeting the same people and a lot of coincidences happening. But it’s great to be back here, playing in one of the great cities in the WHL and playing against the team that drafted me. It should be a lot of fun tonight.”

Going to Phoenix 😉 — Michael Grabner (@grabs40) July 1, 2018

The Coyotes picked a great time to visit Kelowna: Not only is the weather good, but the Fall Okanagan Wine Festival is underway. Tocchet was asked if he was going to sample some of the local wines,

“I actually had a Caesar last night. I haven’t had a Caesar in a long time,” Tocchet said with a smile. “But the trainers went out for a little bit of wine and they had a good time. It’s a good trip so far.”

In related news, Arizona forward Nick Merkley, who played four seasons with the Rockets (2013-17), didn’t make the trip. The team said he was in Arizona training and rehabbing a knee injury. In 2017-18, his first season as a professional, Merkley had 18 goals and 39 points in 38 games with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners.

“Nick, unfortunately, had a couple of knee injuries,” said Tocchet. “It’s unfortunate because he’s a big-time (prospect) for us. He’s worked really hard; he stayed in Arizona to train . . . he’s getting close in the sense that he’s skating, he’s doing a lot of drills. Can’t be mucking and grinding yet, but he’s done a nice job to get back.”

Tocchet said the team doesn’t have an exact date as to when Merkley will be back playing, but “it could be another month, could be two. I’m not quite too sure. All I know is the fact that he’s getting stronger and we’re not going to rush him. If it takes a longer time, we’re going to make sure that he’s strong, because he has a bright future for the Coyotes.”