Pedestrian critically injured after overnight hit-and-run on René-Lévesque Blvd

A 27-year-old woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition after she was the victim of a hit-and-run collision early Saturday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said the incident happened at 3:15 a.m. at the intersection of René-Lévesque Boulevard and Plessis Street.

Bergeron explained that the woman was crossing René-Lévesque Boulevard with a friend when she was struck by a vehicle heading west.

The vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers responding to the call found the woman on the ground.

“She had serious head injuries,” Bergeron said, adding that she was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

By noon, Bergeron said the woman’s condition had improved and she was listed as stable.

The friend — a 22-year-old man — was uninjured.

René-Lévesque Boulevard was closed for several hours as officers investigated.

Police have yet to release a description of the vehicle involved in the collision.