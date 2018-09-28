Lethbridge’s annual ‘Citizen Walk About’ pushes for equality

Close to 100 people took to the streets of Lethbridge on Friday to promote equality and raise awareness for persons with disabilities. The 9th annual Citizen Walk About started at city hall and wrapped up at Galt Gardens, where festivities carried on into the early afternoon.

“Everyone participating today is just as important as anyone else,” executive director of the Southern Alberta Individualized Planning Association Mark Davids said. “People tend to get forgotten and this is a really good way of reminding people that there is an entire population here that is just as willing to help contribute and just as empowered to make decisions as anyone else.”

Participants carried signs with messages important to their everyday life.

One bright pink one read: “See our abilities!”

Another sign held high read: “Do not treat us different.”

Everyone involved took the time to support one another and present a voice for people of all abilities.

“It’s good for us to have a voice in the city, show that we might not be able to do it the same way as you, but we are able to do everything you do, it just might be different,” walk participant Ben Rowley said.

All proceeds from the event went to support the South Region Self Advocacy Network and advocacy initiatives.