Local groups, politicians announce $106,000 donation toward tornado relief efforts

People in Trend-Arlington, Craig Henry and Barrhaven are getting a little more help to rebuild thanks to a few local corporations.

MPP Lisa MacLeod, Barrhaven Coun. Jan Harder and representatives from three local groups announced Friday that the groups will be donating a total of $106,000 to eight local charities which are helping people in the affected areas rebuild and restock.

“It was the darkest cloud I had ever seen over this city,” said MacLeod. “But I also saw the biggest silver lining. I remain convinced that with a call to action, we are a compassionate city, where neighbours help neighbours.”

The Loaves and Fishes Fund of Ottawa-Carleton, the Greater Ottawa Home Builders Association and insurance company Brokerlink are the three groups responsible for the donations and the total will be divided up and distributed to the charity organizations.

The Salvation Army will receive $30,000 to assist in their efforts to help provide clothing, furniture and other household items to people in need. According to the organization, the funds will also be used to set up a mobile disaster and response unit in the area.

The Arlington Woods Free Methodist Church — which lost its roof in the tornado — will be receiving a $20,000 donation to go towards the repair.

“This generous donation will go a long way toward repairing the damage to our church,” said Pastor Mike Hogeboom. “We’re eternally grateful and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to the church.”

Four local food cupboards in the area will receive $10,000 each to replenish their inventories, including the Kanata food cupboard, the West Carleton Food Access Centre and the Barrhaven food cupboard. Also, the Nepean Housing Corporation will be receiving $5,000 for repairs needed on their buildings.

Finally, the Ottawa food bank will receive an $11,000 donation to restock their food stores.

“The sense of community in this place has never been more prevalent,” said Harder. “The fact is that the people in this community came forward and waited patiently for the information we were giving them.”

“We were very proud of our communities last weekend, and this serves to remember why we love living in this place.”