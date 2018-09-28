Cat cafe officially opens in Port Hope

The Toe Bean Cat Cafe is the fourth cat cafe to open up in Ontario.

“You can come in, enjoy a snack and a coffee and just hang out in the calming ambiance of cats,” said owner Alise Glover.

The $4 minimum spending fee helps pay for the care of the cats and renovation of the cat space.

“This is my first time here, oh my God, this is so great. I love cats. I love cats and dogs but I especially love cats when it’s both coffee and cats, two of the best combinations in the world,” said first-time visitor Laura Marshall.

There are currently six cats at the cafe, four of which are up for adoption from the Northumberland Humane Society.

“It really gets them a little bit more exposure than they would in a traditional animal rescue situation and it also gives them a more home-like environment to hang out in,” said Glover.

The cafe opened up last Saturday and already had three kittens get adopted.

“Two little brothers went to the same home, and we’ve already had a tabby cat kitten that was adopted, which is great. I didn’t expect it to happen so fast and we’re really excited to hopefully keep that momentum going,” said Glover.

Recently married, the owners say this is the “purrrfect” job for them.

As the cats get adopted, the Northumberland Humane Society will continue to bring more cats to the cafe.

The Toe bean Cat Cafe is open Tuesday through to Sunday and is closed on Mondays.