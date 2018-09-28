Teen arrested in fatal shooting near Yonge-Dundas Square

Toronto police say they’ve arrested a teenager in a fatal shooting that happened near Yonge-Dundas Square in May.

On Thursday, a 17-year-old was charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and possession of a restricted firearm in connection with the May 30 shooting, police said.

The victim was identified as Israel Edwards, an 18-year-old from Pickering. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

Wed May 30, 2018, 11:09pm police attended a shooting near Yonge-Dundas Square. Victim Israel Edwards, 18, of Pickering died in hospital. Police ask public to share any security videos/photos. Info call Det Steve Henkel 416-808-7400. Anonymous Crime Stoppers tips 1-800-222-8477 pic.twitter.com/9DL6aZwYwU — Homicide Squad (@TPSHomicide) May 31, 2018

Police say the teen charged, who cannot be named because of his age, is expected to appear in court on Friday.

