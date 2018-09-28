Teen arrested in fatal shooting near Yonge-Dundas Square
Toronto police say they’ve arrested a teenager in a fatal shooting that happened near Yonge-Dundas Square in May.
On Thursday, a 17-year-old was charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and possession of a restricted firearm in connection with the May 30 shooting, police said.
The victim was identified as Israel Edwards, an 18-year-old from Pickering. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.
Police say the teen charged, who cannot be named because of his age, is expected to appear in court on Friday.
