Crime
September 28, 2018 2:36 pm

Teen arrested in fatal shooting near Yonge-Dundas Square

By Digital Content Coordinator  640 Toronto

WATCH ABOVE (May 31): Another life has been lost to gun violence in Toronto. The third deadly shooting in the city this week occurred at Yonge Dundas Square. Now police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A A

Toronto police say they’ve arrested a teenager in a fatal shooting that happened near Yonge-Dundas Square in May.

On Thursday, a 17-year-old was charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and possession of a restricted firearm in connection with the May 30 shooting, police said.

The victim was identified as Israel Edwards, an 18-year-old from Pickering. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

READ MORE: 18-year-old Pickering man dead after shooting at Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square

Police say the teen charged, who cannot be named because of his age, is expected to appear in court on Friday.

WATCH: 1 man dead after brazen shooting at Yonge-Dundas Square

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Israel Edwards
Israel edwards pickering
Toronto Homicide
Toronto Police
Toronto shooting
toronto yonge-dundas square
Yonge-Dundas Square

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News