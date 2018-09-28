Cambridge to hold referendum on ranked balloting during municipal election

The city of Cambridge is going to offer its citizens the opportunity to have their say on ranked balloting during this fall’s municipal election.

On this year’s ballot, there will be a yes or no question asking, “”Are you in favour of the City of Cambridge using a ranked ballot voting system for the 2022 municipal election?”

The results of the referendum will be binding if at least 50 per cent of all eligible electors vote on the question.

Ranked ballots allow voters an opportunity to rank their choices in order of preference rather than just select one option.

If there is no majority selected in the opening round of voting, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and votes are then recounted. The process continues until a candidate is elected with a majority.

For the first time in Ontario, London will offer ranked balloting in the 2018 municipal election while Cambridge is joined by Kingston in holding referendums on whether to implement the system in the next municipal election.