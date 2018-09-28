HRM smoking zones to be set two days before pot legalization

The Halifax Regional Municipality will enact its anti-smoking bylaw on Oct. 15, two days ahead of cannabis legalization.

According to a spokesperson, municipal staff are still working to determine the locations of designated smoking areas. Eventually they will be posted on a map available on the municipality’s website.

The bylaw will prohibit smoking and vaping of all tobacco and cannabis products on all municipal properties, including streets and sidewalks, unless otherwise noted.

Staff are reportedly working to put together a map of the designated smoking zones, although the municipality has not said how many there will be.

Residents will be able to submit requests to add designated smoking locations in the future. It’s unclear exactly how those will be approved.

