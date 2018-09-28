Edmonton sports

September 28, 2018 12:38 pm

Edmonton Oilers place goaltender Al Montoya on waivers

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Highlights from Edmonton Oilers pre-season action.

The Edmonton Oilers have placed goaltender Al Montoya on waivers for the purpose of reassignment to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.

Montoya is in the final year of a two-year contract and is set to make US$1,062,500 this season.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers goalie Al Montoya trying to hold on to NHL spot


The Oilers acquired Montoya in a trade with Montreal last season for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft.

The 33-year-old from Chicago had a 2-2-2 record with a 2.94 goals-against average and .906 save percentages in nine appearances with Edmonton last season as a backup to starter Cam Talbot.

The move means 30-year-old Finnish goaltender Mikko Koskinen will start the season as Talbot’s backup. Koskinen had a 22-4-1 record with a 1.57 GAA with St. Petersburg of the KHL last season before signing a one-year, $2.5-million deal with the Oilers.

READ MORE: Cam Talbot has no doubt he'll rebound for Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers say Shane Starrett will serve as the emergency goaltender on the team’s upcoming trip to Europe. The Oilers will play an exhibition team at the German League’s Cologne Sharks before playing their season opener on Oct. 6 against the New York Rangers in Goteborg, Sweden.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

