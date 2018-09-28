Colorado children’s hospital drops gender from ID wristbands to make patients ‘feel comfortable’

Children’s Hospital Colorado announced last week that it decided to drop gender from identification wristbands to make “everyone who walks through our doors feel comfortable.”

The hospital in Aurora, Colo., made the move after recommendations from a gender diversity task force that’s been implemented throughout the facility.

“We are seeing more and more patients who have diverse gender identities,” Dr. Natalie Nokoff told local NBC 9News. “I think that’s true of programs all across the United States.”

Unveiling the program, the hospital said it understands that “it’s not easy growing up with an expansive gender identity or expression,” adding that “children need a stable support system as they navigate their transition.”

The hospital specializes in working with transgender youth and their families, provides medical assistance, and access to psychologists.

Nokoff explained to NBC that though gender won’t be marked on the wristbands, all medical information is properly recorded.

“In aspects of their identity or body parts that they have for safety reasons are documented elsewhere. That’s still captured in the medical record,” Nokoff said. “We didn’t feel like there was any reason why that had to be publicly displayed on a wristband or sticker.”

The hospital announced the changes on social media, where it was criticized for the move.

“So science is dead in your hospital. I have no patience with this sexual identity nonsense,” Susan Middleton commented. “None. I think I need to watch my donations…cause this is not a good sign of your professional level.”

“20 years in healthcare and I’m completely lost! I’ll check back soon to see how many lawsuits come from this,” reads another comment.

As for children who are in the care of the facility, the move has been warmly welcomed.

Speaking with NBC, Ben, who is transgender, described the removal of gender as being “huge” for him.

“Bigger than anything on this planet,” the teenager said. “Looking down and seeing that ‘f’, I’m just like ‘no. That’s not right.’

“Me being me, I’m so happy with who I am right now,” Ben said.