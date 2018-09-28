Air quality issue at Misericordia Hospital leads to warning for patients

Covenant Health is in the process of notifying patients of an air quality issued at the Misericordia Hospital in west Edmonton.

Few details were released about the issue in a media release on Friday morning. The health care organization said more details would be released at a news conference at 10:30 a.m.

Dr. Robert Black, medical director for the Misericordia Community Hospital, is expected to be on hand for the media availability.

Black is expected to speak about the air quality issue and the steps Covenant Health has taken to ensure affected patients are informed.

The air quality issue is the latest in a string of problems at the nearly 50-year-old hospital.

In late August, the hospital’s emergency department was closed for four days due to a flood. Ambulances were directed to other hospitals and other Edmonton-area hospitals called in more staff as a result of the closure. Between 120 and 140 people are seen every day at the Misericordia.

In the Alberta NDP’s 2017 budget, $65 million was announced over four years for upgrades to the hospital. The province said the modernization project would include a new emergency department.

Site preparation and demolition is slated to start before the end of 2018, the NDP said this past July.

During the 2015-2016 year, the Misericordia saw 51,214 visits to its emergency department; more than double the volume it was designed to accommodate.

The current ER was built in 1969 and it was renovated in 1989.

