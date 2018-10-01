Journalists for Human Rights

October 1, 2018 9:08 am

The JHR podcast: Reporting on vital information for Syrian refugees

By Grant McDonald Global News

A man walks with his bicycle at a damaged site in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Global News is a media partner with Journalists for Human Rights and, as part of that partnership, is proud to provide a platform for updates on JHR programs.

In this episode of the JHR podcast, we discuss Journalists for Human Rights’ Syria project, based in Turkey.

Hosts Grant McDonald and Mackay Taggart of Global News examine the project and how it helps build the skills and strengths of journalists — many who have fled from Syria to escape the war. The training of journalists is designed to foster inclusive and informed public dialogue on human rights while countering hate speech.

Guest on this episode:

  • Zein Almoghraby, senior programs manager, JHR

