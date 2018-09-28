Complainant to continue testimony at U.K. sailor’s sexual assault trial

A young woman who says at least three men sexually assaulted her in the barracks of a Halifax-area military base is expected to continue testifying today at the trial of a British sailor.

The young woman told Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Thursday she went to sleep in a room with four beds in the Warrior Block of 12 Wing Shearwater next to a sailor in April 2015.

The complainant, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, says she woke up to two men performing sex acts on her from the front and one from behind.

The woman is still being questioned by a Crown lawyer, but the lawyers have gone in camera, so her testimony has not yet resumed.

Thirty-eight-year-old Darren Smalley is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people.

The case once involved four accused, but charges against two other sailors were dropped and charges against another man were stayed earlier in the trial.

The men were participating in a naval hockey tournament at the time of the alleged incident.