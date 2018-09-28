Urn containing ashes of homeowner’s wife stolen in Mississauga: police

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Police say an urn containing a woman’s ashes was stolen from a home west of Toronto.

Peel Regional Police say an unspecified number of people broke into a home in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday.

They say several items were taken, including an urn containing the ashes of the homeowner’s wife.

READ MORE: ‘I just want her back’: Midland mother devastated after urn containing baby’s ashes allegedly stolen

They say the family was planning to bury the urn over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The urn is described as a cherry-coloured wooden box with a marble top.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.