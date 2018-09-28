Urn containing ashes of homeowner’s wife stolen in Mississauga: police
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Police say an urn containing a woman’s ashes was stolen from a home west of Toronto.
Peel Regional Police say an unspecified number of people broke into a home in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday.
They say several items were taken, including an urn containing the ashes of the homeowner’s wife.
They say the family was planning to bury the urn over the Thanksgiving weekend.
The urn is described as a cherry-coloured wooden box with a marble top.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
