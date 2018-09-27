University student group seeks donations for ‘street store’ aimed at helping homeless Edmontonians

A University of Alberta student group is asking Edmontonians to help them so it can help homeless people in the city when it puts on its annual pop-up shop next month.

“The street store is a one-day pop-up shop that takes place at Boyle Street Community Services,” Lydia Mutoni, a student involved with Multiplying Equality, said in an email to Global News. “It aims to provide over 200 individuals of Edmonton’s downtown homeless community the opportunity to shop for gently used warm winter clothing, free of charge.

“Our biggest concern for our event this year is the issue of donations, and the opportunity to collect enough winter clothing for the community members.”

Mutoni said her team is holding a campus-wide clothing drive at the University of Alberta. Donation boxes have been set up in faculty buildings. She said there are over 100 volunteers involved with the initiative and they are also prepared to pick up clothing donations before Oct. 18.

Multiplying Equality’s fifth annual street store event is being held on Oct. 20.

READ MORE: Edmonton street store gives personal shopping experience to the city’s less fortunate

Watch below: (From October 2017) A group of University of Alberta students are doing what they can to help some of Edmonton’s less fortunate through a street store at Boyle Street Community Services.

For more information on how to donate and what types of items volunteers are looking for, click here.

According to its website, Multiplying Equality “aims to combat social injustice, give back to the community and inspire youth to join our movement for change by connecting them to meaningful causes locally and globally.”