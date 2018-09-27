Queen’s football Gaels are confident they can upset the Mustangs

It is one of the most storied rivalries in Canadian University sports.

On Saturday at George Richardson Memorial Stadium in Kingston, the Queen’s football Gaels take to the field against the Western Mustangs.

Greg Marshall’s club from London is currently undefeated at 4-0. They’re also the number one ranked team in the country.

“They’re a great team but they can be beat,” said Gaels fullback Marquis Richards.

“You never go into a game thinking you’re going to lose,” added Richards, a fourth-year economics student from Brampton.

“Our motto this year is, ‘do your job.’ It’s something the coaching staff have stressed all year long. If you do your job to the best of your ability, then good things will happen. That’s what we’re hoping for on Saturday.”

The Mustangs are talented on both sides of the football. On offence, the defending Vanier Cup champions are averaging 53 points per game.

“It won’t be easy, but it can be done,” said Queen’s running back Jake Puskas.

The third-year biology student from Thunder Bay looks forward to the challenge of knocking off their biggest rival.

“We’re not kidding ourselves. They’re a great team, but we’ve got loads of talent as well. We’re going to have to show up and play our best game of the season. We’re all pretty excited and confident, and looking forward to giving Western the game of their lives.”

It’s reunion weekend as well. Queen’s will honour the 1968 football champions coached by the legendary Frank Tindall and Hal “Moose” McCarney.

The Golden Gaels, as they were known back then, won the Vanier Cup championship at Varsity Stadium in Toronto. They beat Waterloo Lutheran 42-14.

Quarterback Don Bayne won the Ted Morris Trophy as the game’s most valuable player.

Numerous members of that championship squad are expected to be on hand.

Saturday’s game against Western will start at 1 p.m.